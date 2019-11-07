Spikes teams end season with wins, 7B team undefeated

Peterson Middle School eighth grade football teams made the road trip to Uvalde worth it by sweeping both the Spikes 8A and 8B games on Tuesday.

Spikes 8A

In the Spikes 8A matchup, Peterson won 28-6.

Aden Hernandez had an 11-yard touchdown run for the Spikes’ first score of the game and Stormy Rhodes caught a 39-yard pass from Julian Rhodes for another first half score. Two missed extra point kicks still allowed Peterson to lead 12-6 at the break.

Final scores were earned in the second half when Aiden Varwig scampered 36-yards to the endzone and Hernandez went for six points with an interception he returned 35-yards. Fernando Manzano was good on both point after boots in the second half.

Tackles made for losses were registered by Hernandez, Luis Ceballos, Gael Cruces, Wiley Flores, Samuel Chupp and Marcus Garza.

More offensive highlights were made when Varwig caught a 30-yard pass from Hernandez, Kendrick Bolden having a 19-yard run and Julian Rhodes carrying for 20-yards.

The Spikes 8B team finished 6-3 on the year.

Spikes 8B

The HPMS 8B team ended the year 7-1 and co-district champs after their 32-6 victory against Uvalde.

Peterson was up 16-6 at halftime on the strength of an 8-yard run from Austin Alba, a 1-yarder by Tate Fahey and a pair of point after kicks from the shoe of Miguel Perez.

Second half scoring that added another 16 points to the final total came from Maverick Delgado’s 3-yard run, Fahey from 8-yards out and another two extra point kicks by Perez.

Adding to the offense were Isaiah Pena with a 25-yard run, Fahey ripping off a gain of 20-yards and Adam Chancellor hauling in a 30-yard pass from Fahey.

Defensively, Peterson earned tackles for losses from Eric Batts, Pena, Hayden Kneese, Perez and Delgado.

Turnovers were created when Braylon Vela recovered a fumble that was caused by Austin Alba and Kneese had an interception.

Spikes 7A

The Spikes 7A team finished 7-2 and closed the year by blasting Uvalde 35-6.

Offensive standouts included Cade Jones making three touchdown runs that covered 65, 60, and 25 yards; Myles McDaniels catching two passes of 15 and 23-yards to score; and Carson Jones and Aiden Irvin also having scoring receptions.

Domynik Vasquez thwarted Uvalde’s only attempt at a two point conversion when he took the effort back in the other direction and two points for Peterson instead. Brandon Kan did make two extra point kicks that equated into four points.

Defensive standouts cited by coach Shane Howerton were Irvin for forcing a fumble; Vasquez recovering a fumble; Joey Golden, Jaykwon Benson and Miguel Lopez all with interceptions; and Andrew Valderaz, Curtis Woods and Christian Torres for tackling for lost yardage.

Spikes 7B

The Spikes 7B football team at Peterson Middle School wrapped up a perfect 9-0 district championship season by beating Uvalde 40-18 on Tuesday at home.

The Coyotes scored first to lead 6-0 before Peterson scored twice to go up 12-6 and eventually lead 18-12 at halftime.

First half scores were courtesy of a 48-yard run by Christian Terrazas, a 13-yarder by Terrazas and another when Christian Hernandez connected with Aaron Ramirez for a 35-yard pass as time expired.

In the second half Peterson’s scoring went full-bore with Diego Benavides going into the endzone off a 20-yard reverse, Daniel Rodarte racing 80-yards on a sweep and Benavides ending the night with an 8-yard TD run.

Wiley Landrum was on the mark with two of his three extra point kicks during that second half surge.

Making a case for the defense were Peyton Bailey with an interception and yardage-lost tacklers Peyton Middleton, Josh Ellis, Estevan Ruiz, Colter Passione, Hernandez and Mason Gore.

Coach Grant Palmer also singled out the offensive lines for great blocking all game long, led by the likes of Wyatt Cline, Devin Tovar, Daniel Rodriguez, Anieli Calder, Gore, Rotge, Passione, Zeke Beck, Ellis, Eduardo Lopez, Justin Hensley and Tye Beck.

Spikes 8C

In non-Uvalde action Peterson’s 8C team beat Loma Alta 39-0 to finish 7-1, outscore their opponents 174-19 for all games and earn the title of district champs.

Scoring touchdowns against Loma Alta were Ashton Dicicco passing to Ray Martinez for 20-yards; Pablo Uballe going in from the 10-yard line; Jaden Alvarado recovering a fumble for points from the defense; Ernan Martin falling in from the three; Joel Hernandez taking the ball 26-yards; and Cody Pieper capping the game with a 15-yard run.

Dicicco passed to Cris Tienda for one extra point and Tienda kicked a PAT that was worth two points.

Quarterback sacks and several lost yardage tackles were turned in by Jaden Alvarado, Alejandro Olvera, Hernandez, Rodney Sanders, Tienda and Myles Edwards.

Ray Martinez forced and recovered a fumble and offensively Tomas Rodelo made a 10-yard run.