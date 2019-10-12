Hawks battle, lose to NB Chrisitian

NEW BRAUNFELS – Our Lady of the Hills generated some points against a quality opponent, but still fell 54-38 to the New Braunfels Christian Wildcats on Friday in TAPPS 6-man district football action.

The first quarter was a defensive battle that ended 0-0 and halftime was only 16-6 in favor of the Wildcats.

Both offenses exploded in the second half and the Hawks trailed 42-28 entering the fourth quarter, where the Wildcats stretched their lead by another two points at the conclusion.

“It’s easy to see why they are the No. 2 ranked team in the state. I felt like we competed well and played physical. And more importantly we got better. We will build off of this and continue fighting in district play to position ourselves for a playoff push,” said OLH head coach Chis Ramirez.

Cody Davis completed 10 passes for 157 yards and four TDs, two of which went to William Cummings and one each for William Tran and Michael Chapman. Davis had another 65 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Brian Casillas also returned a kickoff 40 yards for OLH’s other score. Four of five point after atttemps were good.

On defense, Casillas led in tackles with eight, while Cummings had seven and a half and Davis made six and a half stops.

The Hawks (1-3, 0-1) host Bulverde Bracken Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.