Antlers take silver, girls finish fifth at Antler Relays

A tough list of track and field teams were on hand for Tivy’s annual Antler Relays held Thursday and when final point totals were tallied, the Antlers were second only to Austin Westlake in the varsity boys division, 145-143.

The Antlers counted five first places among their collection of medals, coming from Noah Rhodes in the 400 (51.5) meter run, Ethan Wrase in the 800 meter race(2:01.1), the 4x400 relay consisting of Wrase, Dalton Hanus, Trapper Pannell and Rhodes (3:28.4), Andrew Stieler’s pole vault (15-3) and Brooks McCoy at triple jump (42-6).

In keeping Fredericksburg, Boerne, and Canyon Lake behind them in the standings, the Antlers picked up silvers from Rhodes in the 200 meter race, Hayden Poe in the 300 meter hurdles and the 4x200 relay team of Andrew Garcia, Ronald Hannemann, Hanus and Damian Hernandez.

Third places were marked from Johnny Vasquez in the 400 meters, the 4x100 with Garcia, Hannemann, Hanus, and Hernandez and Caleb Fineske in long jump.

More points on fourth, fifth, and sixth spots were posted by Hannemann, Jonathan Barkley, Poe, and Nate Weiskopf on the track, and Bo Buchanon, Wrase, Connor Ramsey and Connor Scherer in the field.

Lady Antlers

The Lady Antlers finished fifth in varsity girls competition behind Fredericksburg, Austin Westlake, Boerne and Canyon Lake.

Tivy’s best medals were a pair of silvers when Lauren Fahey came in second in the 200 meters and Ximena Tinajero did the same in the 300 meter hurdles. Tinajero also won a couple of bronzes when she ran third in the 800 and 1600.

More third places came from Kendyl Turner in the 3200 meter run, Makayla Foster in pole vault and Kindal Brown at discus.

Fourth, fifth and sixth place points were the result of efforts by Abigail Malinak in the short hurdles, the 4x100 relay team of Sara Bowers, Meg Butler, Fahey, and Reagan Stanton, the 4x200 relay with Butler, Bowers, Stanton, and Fahey and Shayla Slaughter in discus.

Both Tivy teams are at Wimberley for the Texan Relays on Thursday.