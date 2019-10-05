Spikes teams shut out Medina Valley

It was shut out night at Peterson Middle School’s home field Tuesday, Oct. 1 where both eighth grade football teams blasted Medina Valley by a combined 66-0 score.

Spikes 8A

The Spikes 8A won 24-0 after a slow start that was the result of a scoreless first quarter.

Julian Rhodes had a three-yard touchdown run during the second quarter when Peterson rang up up a 16-0 halftime lead.

Adan Hernandez threw a 38-yard pass to Westin Hurta that went for six points and the team’s other points were totaled off a safety from a quarterback sack by Gavin Garcia and the extra point kick by Fernando Manzano.

The final point for Peterson was earned by Daine Grabs, who intercepted a pass and ran it back 26 yard in the third quarter for another Spikes’ touchdown and Manzano’s point after kick was good.

Defensively, the Spikes generated more turnovers when Caleb Pritt caused a fumble and recovered the loose ball and Luis Ceballos caused a fumble that was pounced on by Wiley Flores.

Loss of yardage tackles were made by Joseph Aguirre, Hernandez, Mathew Rodriguez, Elijah Alvarado, and Connor Nowlin.

Medina Valley was popped for long yardage gains from Peterson in the form of a 35-yard pass completion from Jackson Kincaid to Mason Carlile and another 35-yard haul by Brandon Ramirez from Julian Rhodes.

Spikes 8B

The HPMS 8B team rolled Medina Valley 42-0.

First half scoring was the result of Miguel Perez racing nine yards to the end zone and Bryan Camacho plunging over from two yards out, while Miguel Perez kicked a pair of extra points.

Second half scoreboard lighting was started by Braylon Vela on a catch and run that covered 70 yards when Maverick Delgado made the completion and Perez kicked the PAT.

Perez turned in his own touchdown performance with a 12-yard run and kick afterwards. The final points for Peterson were earned when Delgado returned an interception 20 yards to the endzone and had an interception that he returned 20 yds for another score. Bryan Camacho made a sack that resulted in a safety for the Spikes. Perez had the PAT following Delgado’s defensive pick-six.

Tackles for losses were on the docket of Braylon, Hunter Brackeen and Tanner Beck. A fumble recovery was credited to Hayden Kneese and Austin Alba rocked with a big hit during a kickoff return

Alba got in on some offensive action as well when he gained 32 yards on a pass from Tate Fahey. Fahey rushed for 30 yards.

Blankings were the rage on the road as well as the Spikes 7A and 7B teams, who Spikes totaled up 72 points against Medina V alley in Castroville compared the little Panthers zero sum.

Spikes 7A

The Spikes 7A team bested Medina Valley 38-0.

Offensively Cade Jones had a nine-yard touchdown run, one that covered 37 yards to the end zone and another six-point trip that went 17 yards.

Aiden Irvin contributed a 25-yard run that ended in a touchdown, while River Risinger scored form one yard out.

Myles McDaniels kicked one extra point.

Defensive standouts included Domynik Vasquez, who blocked a punt and scooped and scored on a 30-yard run as the defense added to the points parade.

David Torres, Vasquez, Darren Dominguez and Robert Johnson all had tackles for losses. Aaron Ramirez and Isiah Nelson also recovered fumbles.

The Spikes moved to 3-2 for the year and will host Loma Alta on Tuesday on Oct. 8 starting at 6:15.

Spikes 7B

Peterson’s 7B Spikes tallied the most points of all four teams, blasting Medina Valley 44-0.

Defense kick-started the touchdowns for the game when Daniel Rodarte intercepted a Medina Valley pass and returned it 75 yards for the Spikes first touchdown.

The defense again figured in Peterson’s second score when linebacker Estevan Ruiz blocked a Medina Valley punt that set up the Spikes at Medina Valley’s 12 yard line. On the very next play, quarterback Peyton Bailey ran into the end zone.

More offensive TD’s were produced by Brandon Kan, who scored on an 11-yard run; Isaac Hernandez going nine yards; Cayden Irvin moving 12 yards for six points; and Christian Terrazas making into the end zone from five yards out.

Wiley Landrum made good on four point after kicks.

Besides Rodarte’s interception, Diego Benavides and Iric Foster also thefted Medina Valley passes.

Other Defensive standouts for the Spikes were Landrum, Terrazas, Peyton Middleton, and Christian Hernandez.

The Spikes 7B team is 5-0 for the season and will host Loma Alta on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5 pm.