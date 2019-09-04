Lady Antler subvarsity teams fall to McCollum

The Lady Antler subvarsity squads struggled to capture a win Tuesday night at Antler Gym against McCollum, with both the junior varsity and freshmen teams falling in two sets.

The Tivy junior varsity team fell to McCollum fell in set scores of a 25-21 and 25-23.

Emma Miller led in kills with three.

The junior varisty girls also competed in the Dripping Springs JV Tigerfest Tournament last weekend.

They defeated Elgin and lost against Rouse, Dripping Springs, and Hays.

Maddie Dominguez had seven kills and 22 digs for the tourney. Abi Haines had eight kills and 14 digs. Miller had seven kills, and 13 digs. Mel Balser had 14 kills, and 11 digs.

The Freshman lost to McCollum by set scores of 12-25 and 17-25.

Dalis Rodriguez made two kills, and six digs; Hazel Wellborn had six assists; and Ariana Munerlyn recorded two kills, and three digs.