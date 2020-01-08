Hawks take down NBC 4-1 - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Hawks take down NBC 4-1

Posted: Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:16 pm

Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com

Our Lady of the Hills went up 3-0 at half and added another goal in the second to preserve a 4-1 soccer win over New Braunfels Christian in boys’ TAPPS district play Monday at Kerrville’s soccer complex.

“It was an important win moving us to 4-4 on the season and 4-3 in the district. Coming off the break is always a big challenge. I was proud the boys continued to build on what we'd been working on over the break as our combinations and defense lead the way,” said head coach Garrett Kull.

Brian Casillas had the first and last goal of the game. Stephen Grocki and Matthew Romero had the others.

Grocki and Faviel Rodelo each had an assist and Diego Garela also had 11 saves in front of the net.

“Our unsung hero was Davis Clifton who played the entire game for us on defense and swept up a lot of mess for us,” Kull said.

The Hawks will be on the road Saturday, where they will take on Pharr Oratory at noon.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 9:16 pm.

