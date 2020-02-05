Lady Antlers struggle against undefeated SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers lost to San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial 63-39 on Tuesday in a game that could have resulted in a tie for first place in District 26-5A had Tivy managed to get the win.

Instead, Tivy is 12-2 in district, while the Patriots remain undefeated. Tivy is 26-5 overall.

Audrey Robertson led the Lady Antlers with 17 points, followed by seven each from Julia Becker and Riley Dill. Ashlee Zirkel added six and Presleigh Way scored two.

"They shot well, our defensive rotations were slower than normal, but we were able to learn a couple of lessons and will show up ready to get a little better and start focusing on Friday's game against champion,” said head coach Christy Dill.

Tivy will host Boerne Champion on Friday. Tip off is 6:30 p.m.