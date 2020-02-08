Antlers fall to Champion

BOERNE – Tivy wound up splitting the season series with rival Boerne Champion when the Chargers downed the Antlers 61-36 in boys District 26-5A basketball action on Friday at Charger Gym.

The Antlers dropped to 9-4 in district and 20-11 overall, but will play their final three games at home in hopes of trying to gain momentum for the playoffs.

Against the Chargers, Jackson Young and Abraham Viera were limited to 10 points each. Jackson Johnston and Will Johnston came up with six points apiece and Demtrius Cubbage and John Henry Hayes scored two each.

After hosting San Antonio Harlandale on Tuesday, the Antlers will face Seguin and San Antonio Memorial to end the season.

All varsity home games will start at 6:30 p.m.