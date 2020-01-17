Fourth quarter sinks Hawks

It was a tale of two halves when Our Lady of the Hills hosted San Antonio Lutheran for a non-district boys’ basketball game Thursday at Callioux Gymnasium that wound up favoring the Mustangs over the Hawks 71-43.

In the first half both teams went back and forth with the Hawks holding an edge most of the first quarter, once by as much as seven points. Lutheran closed out the period with eight straight points to go up 19-15 and never trailed again, although the Hawks made several runs in the second period to keep things close.

Dalton Herndon popped a couple of three pointers, Chandler Harris scored, Sam Cummings contributed off the bench and James Ibarra got seven of his game high 17 in the second frame, which trimmed Lutheran’s eight point edge to only three ending 35-32, at halftime.

Herndon finished with 11 points, Sam Cummings had seven, Harris pitched in four and William Cummings recorded four points on the night.

“We did a good job in the first half of keeping out turnovers down, which is something we’ve talked about,” said OLH head coach Chris Ramirez.

“We then played pretty well at times in the third, but unfortunately the fourth quarter overshadowed the good things we did before,” Ramirez said.

The Mustangs took advantage of turnovers, increased intensity on the boards, and outscored OLH 17-3 over the final eight minutes. First fourth quarter points happened for the Hawks when William Cummings sank a free throw with 2:38 left in the game. Ibarra notched the lone field goal with 2:08 to go.

“The fourth quarter simply got away from us, and we gave them too many opportunities to spot that lead,” Ramirez said.

The Mustangs are ranked among the top 10 of TAPPS’ Class 4A division and playing such a contending bunch still allows the Hawks (7-15 overall) to get better as a team despite the loss.

“We have to use this as an opportunity to grow. We managed to win some of the loose ball battles and kept our turnovers down. What we’re looking to do finish as one of the top three teams in our district and advance to the playoffs. Things are jumbled between places two, three four. Our upcoming game with Hallettsville (Sacred Heart) will be a big game for us to close out the first round,” said Ramirez.

That game with the Indians will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 as Hallettsville and OLH will be trying to even its district record at 2-2.