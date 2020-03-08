Seven Lady Pirates qualify for state powerlifting meet - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Seven Lady Pirates qualify for state powerlifting meet

Posted: Sunday, March 8, 2020 12:22 pm

Billy Nabours

EDCOUCH-ELSA – It is on to state for seven Lady Pirate powerlifters based on their performances at Region-V Division-III competition held on Thursday.

Senior Lizzy Bustamante, junior Cesi Ramirez, sophomores Karina Longoria, Alyssa Marlowe and Teresa Valdez, along with freshmen Chloe Williams and Mady Steele are now headed to Waco for the state meet to be held Friday, March 20.

"We had seven girls qualify and only an injury to sophomore Chastity Holt kept her out of the competition, otherwise we would have eight advancing to state,” said head coach Mario Laque. “We have a young squad. Bustamante is our lone senior. She is a two time state qualifier. This is a great opportunity for our girls, and we will train accordingly to face the best in the state."

Center Point will try and get a boys state qualifier when Sammy Bustamante competes Thursday in Bishop at boys regional.

Posted in , on Sunday, March 8, 2020 12:22 pm.

