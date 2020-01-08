Lady Hawks notch second district win

The Lady Hawks soccer team from OLH put a 7-2 pummeling on the New Braunfels Christian Academy Lady Wildcats during Monday’s meeting at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

OLH claimed its second district win in the game, where five different players scored goals, led by two apiece from Gracie Morris and Gabby Michalak.

Kara Benitz, Abigail Michalak and Avery Morris also were in on goals.

Gabby Michalak and Gracie Morris each recorded two assists on the night.

The Lady Hawks took a total of 14 shots on goal, while at the other end of the field, OLH goalie Ellie Cummings fronted the bet to make 12 saves.

The Lady Hawks will travel to Boerne on Fridsay, where they will take on Boerne Geneva at 5 p.m.