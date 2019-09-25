Lady Antlers suffer first district loss to Boerne

BOERNE – Round One in the battle for District 26-5A volleyball superiority went to the Boerne Champion Chargers, who handed the Lady Antlers their first league loss on Tuesday 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.

The setback snapped an overall win streak of seven matches in a row and is also sets Tivy’s district mark at 6-1, while the Chargers stayed perfect. Tivy is 23-9 overall and hosts San Antonio Harlandale at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

During Tuesday's match against the Chargers, stat leaders for the Lady Antlers were Kierson Jalowy with 10 kills, Ally Scheidle with 14 assists, Neva Henderson had three aces and 27 digs recorded by Savana Trahan. Paige Melcher, Hailey Davis, Shayla Slaughter and Scheidle posted one block each.

Other notable contributions were turned in by Scheidle with nine kills 9, Neva Henderson assisting 11 times, one ace each from Tyler Elkins, Melcher, Scheidle and 11 digs posted by Scheidle 11.

Junior Varsity

The Tivy junior varsity squad lost in straight sets 19-25, 16-25.

Allie Finch had nine digs and great serves, according to coach Holly Baughman. Mel Balaer, Emma Miller and Abi Haines all had three kills. Balaer also had five digs.

Freshmen

The Lady Antler freshmen team also dropped its match in two sets 9-25, 21-25

Ariana Munnerlyn notched two kills and nine digs. Quency Guerriero compiled six digs and Jordan Clayton had five.

The Tivy junior varsity and freshmen teams will take on San Antonio Harlandale at Antler Gym Friday at 5 p.m.