Pirates skin Panthers

CENTER POINT – For the second straight game, the Center Point skinned a bunch of cats, notably a pack of Panthers, during their 38-7 win over TMI on Thursday, Sep. 12 at Pirates Stadium.

The game also marked the second consecutive and impressive defensive effort for the Pirates, negating the opposition’s rushing attack. The Panthers mustered minus 41 yards off 31 attempts. In their previous matchup and held Brooks’ Bengals to minus 45.

“When we play defense we can be very good. But we have got to clean up some of our mistakes,” said Pirates head coach Guy Walters.

Playing well may be an understatement.

Center Point’s front wall and linebackers accounted for another multi-sack game with 12 takedowns of three different Panther quarterbacks. The mistakes arose in the form of 11 penalties totaling 85 yards.

“We have to be focused as we head into district. We have two tough games before district starts,” Walters said.

Center Point will leave home confines after starting the season 3-0, traveling to Ingram and La Pryor over the next two weeks in search of redemption against the Warriors and Bulldogs.

Facing the Panthers, Center Point’s flexbone rushing attack proved its potency once again, especially after misfiring during its first couple of series when the unit was flagged four times in nine plays, which halted the offensive flow early in the game.

The Pirates eventually rushed for 368 yards on 45 attempts for an 8.1 average per carry behind its offensive line consisting of Bryan Arreola, Nick Moehle, Fernando Fuentes, Kevin Ceniceros and Joseph Carmouche.

Before the offense got untracked, it was the defense that supplied the game’s first points when an errant overhead deep snap resulted in a safety and 2-0 lead with 8:19 in the first quarter.

TMI players were backed up at their own 19 following a group sack by Jake Laque, Michael Haese and Tyven Gray. Trent Cabaniss was credited for the safety points. Haese, Gray, Cabaniss, along with Haden Haas, and Alex Valadez were all in on the sacking of TMI.

Valadez partnered up on six behind the line stops and starred on offense, where he rushed for 93 yards and a score.

“Alex did a great job on their option and read things well from his linebacker position,” said Walters.

While being forced into a punt on their first series, Center Point was able to overcome a pair of penalties the second time their offense was on the field following TMI’s free kick after the safety.

The Pirates drove the ball 51 yards in six plays and scored when quarterback Kolten Kitchens broke multiple tackles while racing 39 yards to the endzone. His touchdown and Cody Daily’s extra point kick upped Center Point’s lead to 10-0 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter the Pirates added to the lead at 17-0 with an error-free march of 70 yards in eight plays. Two runs of 17 yards by Kitchens and a 15-yarder from Valadez gutted the Panthers. Valadez’s run scored him for a touchdown with 4:21 before halftime. Daily accounted for 60 yards on 10 carries in the game and was perfect on all five extra points.

Valadez opened Center Point’s second half scoring when he went in from nine yards out at 7:35 in the third to conclude a 54-yard drive. The big run was 26 yards from Daily, who booted the ball through the uprights for the PAT and a 24-0 advantage.

Laque carried the ball five times for 40 yards, and one of those attempts was a three yard plunge with 6:39 to go in the fourth quarter. Daily’s PAT sailed through again, bringing the score to 31-0. Laque’s end zone reach capped off nine plays that covered 87 yards.

The Pirates held TMI at the Center Point 13 yardline and wowed fans with a pair of big plays that unfortunately were nullified by yellow flags. The first was a 79-yard run by Daily that was called back because of a holding penalty. The other a 56-yard pass from Kitchens to Leo Martinez for what appeared to be a touchdown, but was overturned by an ineligible receiver downfield.

TMI avoided the shut out with its one and only big play that covered 65 yards when quarterback Trent Corley found wide receiver Anthony Fletcher in the endzone. After a successful PAT kick, TMI trailed 31-7 with 5:36 remaining in the game.

The Panthers threw for 155 yards, but when their negative ground yards were figured in, they were held to only 114 yards of total offense.

TMI recovered a successful onside kick, before giving the ball back to Center Point with 4:56 to play when Daily intercepted and gave his team the ball at its own 49 yard line.

Kitchens led the Pirates on the ground with 156 yards off 17 carries, the final tote going 24 yards to the end zone. Daily’s PAT was blocked, but TMI was offsides and the reboot went through to end scoring at 38-7 with 3:39 before the end of the game.

With the win, Center Point improves its record to 3-0.