Antlers take title in Victoria

VICTORiA — Tivy made its two-day trip to the victoria iSD Basketball Tournament pay off by winning the tournament championship and dominating the opposition along the way — all while earning accolades for three team members.

The Antlers wrapped up tournament play Saturday by beating Victoria East, 45-22, and handling Sealy in the championship game, 67-28.

Tivy senior Jackson young earned tournament Most Valuable Players honors after scor-

ing 15 points to lead the Antlers against Victoria East and averaging 17.7 points per contest to help Tivy pick up wins 10, 11, 12, and 13 for the season.

Tivy’s Abraham viera scored 14 points against victoria East, Jackson Johnston followed with 12, Will Johnston scored two, and Christian Gorham and Hugo Castoreno both added free throws.

viera and Will Johnston were both named to the All-Tournament Team.

Against Sealy, young scored 20, Caleb Fineske 13, viera 10, Niko Nieto eight, Gorham six, Jackson Johnston four, Will Johnston three, and Castoreno three.

The Antlers reached title territory by taking their opening-day games over victoria West and Austin High. Tivy topped victoria West, 48-38, behind an 18-point showing from young and a 14-point effort by viera, and got solid contributions from Jackson Johnston with eight points, John Henry Hayes and Will Johnston with three each, and Gorham with two.

Against Austin High, Tivy came out on top 60-48. viera put in 21 points, young added 18, and Will Johnston came up with a season-high nine. Jackson Johnston scored eight and Gorham chipped in four.

The Antlers, 13-7, were scheduled to host District 26-5A foe San Antonio Wagner Tuesday and will continue loop action Friday at San Antonio veterans Memorial.