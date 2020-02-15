Antlers can't hold off Indians - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers can't hold off Indians

Posted: Saturday, February 15, 2020 12:03 pm

The Antlers were tied 1-1 with San Antonio Harlandale at the half, but the Indians snuck in a pair of goals after the break to get away from Tivy 3-1 on Friday at Antler Stadium.

Manny Hernandez scored with Hunter Haleon on the assist and Josh Shantz came up with seven saves at goal.

"We played hard and had five to six chances in the second half that went right at the keeper, and they had a few fall that we just couldn't put away,"said head coach Reece Zunker.

Tivy can balance out its District 26-5A ledger if the Antlers get wins over Seguin on Tuesday and over San Antonio McCollum on Friday night. The match with the Matadors is at home and against the Cowboys the game will be played at Harlandale Memorial Stadium.

