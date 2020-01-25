Hawks eyeing playoff berth with win over Royals

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills blanked the Royals of St. Gerard 5-0 on Thursday, taking a bigger step towards the TAPPS boys’ soccer playoffs.

Five different players scored for the Hawks.

Matthew Romero, Stephen Grocki, Chase Ballay and Davis Clifton scored in the first half with Faviel Rodelo adding in the second half.

Grocki led the way with two assists, with Ballay, Romero and Ezequiel Barrientos tallying one each.

“We had four players play in goal with Diego Garcia getting the start and three saves,” said OLH head coach Garrett Kull.

Grant Potter played the start of the second half, with Barrientos and Kaden Perrin finishing out the game.

“Perrin had a big penalty kick save to preserve the shutout with 2:30 left,” Kull said. “Coming in, we focused on playing as a team and moving the ball. We're a fast team, but relying on just that has sometimes led us to some trouble teams just sit back and defend us."

“Jet Sapp showed a lot of hustle as a freshmen and I was impressed with Matthew Romero's play-making abilities. Right now we're focused on Monday's game against Boerne Geneva as it is our last home game.,” Kull said.

The game with Geneva starts at 7 p.m. at the Kerrville Soccer Complex and is also designated as Seniors Night.

“As for the playoffs, we sit in a position where if we win, we are in a position to make it and face off against St. Thomas Episcopal, but the message to the team has been to focus on what we can control and that's Monday and Friday,” said Kull.

The Hawks close regular season action at New Braunfels Christian on Friday.