Antlers struggle against SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – A first-half lead of 2-1 did not stand up for the Antlers when Veteran’s Memorial rallied in the second half to score a 4-2 win over Tivy in District 26-5A boys soccer action on Tuesday.

The Antlers earned goals from Asha Arizola and Manny Hernandez, plus assists by Hunter Hale and Frank Molina. Josh Shantz saved four other balls from reaching the net.

Tivy dropped to 5-8-1 in district play and 6-15-1 overall. Next game up for the Antlers is in Kerrville on Tuesday, March 17, against Boerne Champion.

Junior Varsity

In the junior varsity game, Tivy was a 5-2 winner over San Antonio Veterans Memorial.

Will Robinson scored three goals. Bhodey Miller and Arizola punched in one each, and Joe Luna made five saves.