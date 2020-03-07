Spikes, Lady Spikes take top spots at Boerne meet

BOERNE – Peterson Middle School track and field teams won two divisions, and were runner-up in two others at Boerne ISD’s Middle School Relays held Monday,

The eighth grade girls scored 241.3 points to best Boerne South’s 218.3, while Boerne North and Boerne Voss finished third and fourth.

The Lady Spikes had nine first places among their totals.

Shayla Roth won the 100 meters and shotput to score on the track and in the field.

Hannah Aspinall was another double winner as she came in front in both the 2400 and 1600 meter runs. Kourtney Lutz did likewise, but in hurdles where she won the 100 and 300 meter events.

Lutz teamed up with Sienna Villaneuva, Karlyn Dyal and Roth to win the 4x100 relay. Roth then was part of the first place 4x200 relay with Solaya Gorham, Stella Hendricks and My Han Dang.

Lyndsey Flores won the pole vault for another field event first.

Besides their first places, the Lady Spikes received individual points ranging from seconds to sixths from Carolyn Bond, Delaney Engstrom, Paige Davis, Jazmine Belmontes, and the 4x400 relay consisting of Hendricks, Taylor Kubacak, Bond and Dyal.

Spikes eighth grade

Spike eighth grade boys were second to Boerne South in their division and had six first place finishers when competition was completed. Boerne North and Voss were next in line.

On the track Adan Hernandez won both the 800 and 1600 meter runs, while Aidan Varwig came in ahead of everyone else in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles.

Demerrion Ward took first place in the shotput competition and Wiley Flores out-threw all other discus entries as the pair collected first place field points.

Remaining points ranging from second to sixth were credited to Cipriano Butler, Matt Rodriguez, Joel Hernandez, Brandon Ramirez, Samuel Ibarra, Luke Wrase, Westin Hurta, Julian Rhodes, Kendrick Boldon, Luis Ceballos, Mason Carlile, Ashton Dicicco and Gavin Garcia.

Spikes seventh grade

In the seventh grade boys division, Peterson won by 22 points over Boerne Voss, 195-173. Boerne South and Boerne North finished third and fourth, respectively.

First place spots came through from Juan Lopez in the 200 and 400 meter run, Peter Lockwood in the 800, Ryland Farhoudi in both the 2400 and 1600 meter races and Domynik Vasquez in the 110 meter hurdles.

Second through sixth place points got posted by Joseph Carranza, Tim Tijerina, Everett Hale, Diego Benevides, Keaton Herman, Ociel Cisneros, Aiden Irving, Rocky DeLeon, Darrel Rodarte, Cade Jones, Jose Carranza, Carson Jones, Jesse Montrose, Jordan Myles, River Risinger, Will Richards, Iric Foster Jodie Delgadillo.

Lady Spikes seventh grade

The seventh grade girls were second to Boerne South and ahead of Voss Middle School and Boerne North in their division.

Peterson had four first places. Katel Holland winning two of those in both hurdles races. Jacqueline Ellis-Wallace in high jump and Jasmine Lowry at pole vault were the other top performers.

The rest of the scoring came from places two through six behind Leilani Dunn, Kiersten Ortiz, Avionna Garcia, Kyra Wheatfall, Briana Perez, Myah Rivera, Abigail Anson, Jacqueli Meza, Mia Rodriguez, Rowya Bowlby, Corena Rodriguez, and Maleya Rendon.

The Spikes and Lady Spikes will return to action on Wednesday, March 11, when they compete in the Ingram Invitational meet.