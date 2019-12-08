Lady Antlers claim title at CISD tourney, Robertson named MVP

KYLE – Tivy’s girls basketball team used a big fourth quarter rally to overcome San Marcos 31-30 in the championship game of the Hays CISD Basketball Classic on Saturday.

The Lady Antlers trailed Class 6A San Marcos throughout the first three periods by as much as 12 points before defanging the Rattlers 14-3 in the final eight minutes of action and move to 11-2 for the year.

Tournament MVP Audrey Robertson scored eight of her team high 12 points in the final frame in which Tivy’s defense limited San Marcos to only one field goal and three free throw attempts, of which the Rattlers made one.

Presleigh Way and Ashlee Zirkel each scored six points, Julia Becker had three, and Cassidy Harmon and Liz Twiss were in for two points each. Way and Julia Becker were named to the all-tournament team.

Advancing to title game

The Lady Antlers played their way into the championship game by recording a pair of wins against more Class 6A opposition on Friday.

Tivy drained Lake Travis 48-29 behind another team-oriented scoring effort that was led by Robertson’s 20 points.

Julia Becker and Zirkel contributed eight each, Way had five, Riley Dill pitched in three points, and two each were from baskets by Harmon and Twiss.

Later in the same day, Tivy eased by Dallas County school Coppell 43-32 for Tivy’s tenth win of the year.

Julia Becker handled high point honors with 14 and Robertson finished with 12. Way, Twiss, and Dill all added two points each.

Day one results

The Lady Antlers found easy sledding on day one of the tournament by jackhammering Bastrop and Leander Rouse in games played Thursday.

In their first game, the Lady Antlers bagged Bastrop’s Lady Bears 52-32 on the strength of 36 first half points.

Robertson stayed atop the leader board as Tivy’s top scorer with 17 points and was complimented with Way’s 13.

There was a trio of six points added by the Harmon, Julia Becker and Dill. Laila Casillas and Zirkel helped with two points apiece.

Nine different players scored in the team’s 51-27 rout of Rouse.

Robertson had a season high 24 points to lead the Lady Antlers on offense.

Zirkel came away with eight points, Way added seven, Julia Becker scored a three pointer, two each were courtesy of Harmon, Casillas, Dill and Laurel Pruitt, while Codi Becker chipped in a free throw.

The Lady Antlers will continue loop play on Tuesday, where they will host San Antonio McCollum at 6:30 p.m.