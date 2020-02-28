Lady Antlers advance to regional championship

SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antlers put together a couple of 16-2 runs that were vital for Tivy in its 59-55 Class 5A regional semifinals basketball win over Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on Friday, a win that marked the 102 career win for the team's seniors.

Getting by the Lady Eagles put Tivy (32-5) into the regional championship game for the third consecutive year. They will face their own District 26-5A champion San Antonio Veteran’s Memorial on Saturday afternoon. Game time for the right to advance to the state tournament is slated for 2 p,m. at the Northside ISD Sports Gym.

Although there were only five lead changes and seven ties, the game was hotly contested throughout, and only when Audrey Robertson sank a pair of free throws that put Tivy up by four points with less than a second on the clock could Tivy fans breathe a sigh of relief. Robertson recorded 21 points on the night. As a team, the Lady Antlers sank 17 of 20 free throws.

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, out of District 30-5A, went up 17-15 at the end of the first quarter on the strength of their own tenacity after the Lady Antlers led 7-6. The Lady Eagles held its largest lead at eight points during that time, but Tivy’s blitz at the end of the first quarter and beginning of the second quarter pumped the lead to 25-19, and 34-30 at halftime.

The Eagles transitioned to more double-teaming of Robertson when the third quarter rolled around, and also packed the paint to make things difficult for inside threat Ashlynn Way with the result being that CC Veterans briefly went in front, 39-36 halfway through the period.

During the final 3:05, however, Robertson and senior teammate Julia Becker became a dynamic duo as Robertson scored seven points, while Becker notched four, plus making a block, getting a steal and assist. Those efforts were part of Tivy’s second 16-2 outburst, and transitioned the Lady Antlers in front 52-41 as the fourth quarter clock began to tick. Becker ended the night with 13 points.

The lead stayed at 11 until the Lady Eagles utilized their full court press midway through the final period, finally getting within two points at 57-55 with only 25 seconds to play before having to foul late, which put Robertson at the line for game clinching heroics.

Presleigh Way nicked the Eagles for 11 points, Ashlynn Way, and Ashlee Zirkel each had six, and Riley Dull got two.