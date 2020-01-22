Lady Hawks fly against SMA

In a quirk of the schedule, Our Lady of the Hills’s girls soccer team played and took down San Marcos Academy 6-1 on Tuesday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

The quirk was not in the win, because the Lady Hawks are 4-2-1 overall. The quirk was in the fact that the Lady Bears were not a district opponent, unlike the boys’ team which faced off against OLH in the late match.

Nonetheless, the Lady Hawks put forth one of their best performances of the season as all goals were the result of six different players, assists from two and a combination of two goalies.

Gracie Morris notched the first score with an assist from Abby Michalak and Abby Michalak earned her own goal when she was assisted by Gracie Morris.

Gracie Morris assisted again for Gabby Michalak’s goal and Abby Michalak helped set up Elena Romero for another score.

Kara Benitez and Avery Morris notched unassisted goals to close out the rout.

At the net Ellie Cummings made four saves, and Catherine Westfall had three.

The Lady Hawks will play Geneva at 5 p.m. Thursday in Boerne in an attempt to move to 4-2 in district play.