Lady Hawks fly against SMA - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks fly against SMA

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:48 pm

Lady Hawks fly against SMA Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

In a quirk of the schedule, Our Lady of the Hills’s girls soccer team played and took down San Marcos Academy 6-1 on Tuesday at the Kerrville Soccer Complex.

The quirk was not in the win, because the Lady Hawks are 4-2-1 overall. The quirk was in the fact that the Lady Bears were not a district opponent, unlike the boys’ team which faced off against OLH in the late match.

Nonetheless, the Lady Hawks put forth one of their best performances of the season as all goals were the result of six different players, assists from two  and a combination of two goalies.

Gracie Morris notched the first score with an assist from Abby Michalak and Abby Michalak earned her own goal when she was assisted by Gracie Morris.

Gracie Morris assisted again for Gabby Michalak’s goal and Abby Michalak helped set up Elena Romero for another score.

Kara Benitez and Avery Morris notched unassisted goals to close out the rout.

At the net Ellie Cummings made four saves, and Catherine Westfall had three. 

The Lady Hawks will play Geneva at 5 p.m. Thursday in Boerne in an attempt to move to 4-2 in district play.

Posted in , on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 2:48 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]