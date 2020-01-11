Antlers edged by Harlandale - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers edged by Harlandale

Posted: Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:15 am

SAN ANTONIO – In a battle between two of District 26-5A’s unbeaten boys basketball teams, the Tivy Antlers came away with their first district setback when the Harlandale Indians edged them 60-55 on Friday.

The game was close at halftime when Harlandale led 34-31 and Tivy outscored the Indians 15-14 in the fourth. The third quarter proved the difference-maker, when Harlandale was 12-9 better than Tivy.

Jackson Young led Tivy in scoring with 19 points, followed by Abraham Viera with 17 and Jackson Johnston with 10. Will Johnston added five and Caleb Fineske scored four.

The loss halted Tivy’s 10-game win streak, leaving the Antlers 5-1 in district and 16-8 overall.

Tivy will return to action on Tuesday, where they will travel to Seguin. Game time is 6:30 p.m.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 11, 2020 11:15 am.

