Lady Pirates fall to Comfort

COMFORT – Center Point lasted four games with Comfort on Tuesday, Aug. 20, but ultimately fell to Comfort in pre-district road game action by set scores of 19-25, 8-25, 25-19, 22-25.

“Once again we came out slow and quiet. We found our stride in games three and four, but still had too many errors,” said head coach Caitlin Whittle.

Sophomore Kiersten Adams with 37 and senior Lexi Mills with 32 were leaders on the assists board for the Lady Pirates. Adams had 12 assists in Game 1 and added 13 in Game 4. Mills’ best total was in the fourth set, where she had 11.

Mills had 17 kills and senior teammate Kammi Skeen managed 10 kills on the night. Half of Skeen’s kills came in the first set.

The duo was also tops in blocks for the Lady Pirates, where Mills notched six and Skeen three.

Jaylin Haughie, and Maegan Monje are the remaining seniors on this year’s squad and they recorded 16 and eight digs, respectively.

Adams served up four aces, while Monje tossed three.

Center Point (4-10) has road games in Brackettville, Sabinal, and Leakey before finally returning to home court action on Tuesday, Sep. 3 against Bracken Christian.