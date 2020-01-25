Antler JV, freshmen take down Rockets

Tivy’s junior varsity and freshmen boys’ basketball teams were successful in big ways against their counterparts from San Antonio Kennedy on Friday at Antler Gym in District 26-5A action.

The JV won 59-20 with nine Antlers scoring points.

Max Kludt led with 18 points and Jaden Frausto pitched in 11, which included a trio of three-pointers.

Seth Hendricks scored seven points, Quentin Vega had six, Dalton Hanus contributed five, Nate McDuffie and Luke Johnson finished with four each, while Jose Castro and Michael McDuffie added two apiece.

Freshmen

The Antler freshmen took their game 53-25.

Jake Layton was lead scorer with 13 points and was one of nine players contributing offensively.

Gunnar Abel had eight points, Mekhi Frazier scored seven, Tyler Cory added six, Logan Behrens managed five, four each were off shots from Hector Gonzales, Connor Barbo, Brian Pescador and Robert Jackson recorded two points each.

Tivy’s next game is on Friday on the road against San Antonio Wagner.