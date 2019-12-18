Spikes round up wins against Medina Valley

CASTROVILLE -- Hal Peterson Middle School noted successes against Medina Valley in basketball games played at Castroville on Monday, Dec. 16.

Spikes 8A

The game with Medina Valley marked a return to form for the Spikes 8A team, which won 61-29 after going 2-2 in its previous four games.

Top scorers for the Spikes were Mason Carlile with 16 points and Jaxson Kincaid with 14. They were followed by Adan Hernandez with eight points, Jayden Wesling with seven, Braylon Vela and Cade Braaten with six each and Brandon Ramirez and Marcos Garza with two each.

Top rebounders cited by coach Devin Sweet were Stormy Rhodes, Hernandez, Garza, and Braaten.

Starring defensively were Carlile, Vela, Ramirez and Kincaid.

Prior to facing the little Panthers the Spikes suffered their first loss of the season in another middle school district game against Boerne South in a high scoring affair that went South’s way 75-54.

After playing Boerne South, the team traveled to Marble Falls to play in a tournament and went 2-1.

Top scorers for the Spikes in the game with Boerne South were Sam Ibarra with 13, Carlile getting nine, Kincaid scoring eight, Wesling and Ramirez going for seven apiece, Braaten with six, and Garza having four.

At the Marble Falls tournament the Spikes lost game one to Wimberley before finishing up with wins over Marble Falls and Liberty Hill.

The score with Wimberley’s Texans was 64-52.

Leading scorers for the Spikes were Ibarra with 19, Braaten with eight, Carlile and Ramirez with six each, Kincaid with five, Wesling with four and Adan Hernandez and Rhodes with two apiece.

The Spikes beat Marble Falls’ Mustangs 64-34

Ibarra led the team with 16 points. Kincaid was close behind with 15 of his own.

Other points included the following: Hernandez (6); Garza (6); Rhodes (5); Wesling (4); Braaten (4); Braylon Vela (3); Carlile (3); and Ramirez (2).

Liberty Hill’s Panthers were run down by the Spikes, 68-26.

Spikes scoring was paced by Ibarra’s 14, Braaten with 12, and Carlile and Vela at 10 each. Hernandez and Kincaid had six each, Garza had five, Wesling got four, and Ramirez with one.

Spikes 8B

The 8B Spikes won 60-9 over Medina Valley and their record is now 3-1.

Scorers were Hayden Kneese with 14 points, Cameron Pena with 10, Wiley Flores and Sam Chupp with eight each, Xavier Hernandez with six, Tate Fahey and Erik Rodriguez with four apiece and Aiden Cline, Adam Chancellor, and Matt Rodriguez all with two points.

Best rebounders listed by coach Dana Gruver were Flores, Hernandez, Chancellor, and Chupp.

More defensive stars mentioned included Rodriguez with five shot blocks, plus Fahey, Pena, Rodriguez, Chupp, and Kneese.

Spikes 7B

The HPMS 7B boys’ basketball team Spikes took on Medina Valley Middle School in Castroville on Monday, Dec. 16 and came up with their third win of the year by a score of 34-12.

Leading the Spikes in scoring was Jackson Way with 17 points.

Christian “Popeye” Terrazas had five points, Cayden “Spider-Man” Irvin and Maurice King each pitched in four. Myles Jordan added two points. Daniel “DJ” Rodarte and Isaiah “Mikey” Nelson recorded one point each.

Nelson and Aiden “Wylie” Landrum were captains for the Spikes.

The Spikes are 3-1 for the season and the win was their third consecutive.

"They played hard and they played fast,” said coach Armando Garza.

Next game up for the team will be Thursday, Jan. 9 and it is in Kerrville against Loma Alta which is the second middle school from the Medina Valley ISD.

Spikes 7A

There was no game report for the Spikes 7A team.