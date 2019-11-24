Lady Pirates stumble against Pleasanton

PLEASANTON – Class 4A Pleasanton’s Eagles handed Center Point’s girls a 61-20 defeat in nondistrict basketball road game action on Friday night.

The Lady Pirates' narrowest deficit was 4-2 early in the first quarter and the Lady Pirates catch the Eagles 4-4 before Pleasanton rattled off 12 straight to end the first quarter up 16-4.

Kammi Skeen ended the game with six points to lead Center Point. Victoria Beckerson was next high with four points.

After Thanksgiving, the Center Point will host neighboring Comfort on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6:15 p.m. for the varsity contest.