Hawks open strong with 79-24 win over Winston

Our Lady of the Hills began defense of its 2019 TAPPS boys state basketball championship by smoking San Antonio Winston 79-24 on Tuesday at Callioux Gym at the OLH campus.

The Hawks stifled Winston with 27 points in the second quarter and led 40-6 at the break. OLH poured in another 24 in the third period and wound up with three players scoring 10 or more, plus securing a balanced effort from the rest of the roster.

Matthew Cummings led the way with 27 points and was joined by Dalton Herndon and James Ibarra with 10 points each.

Thomas Taylor and Michael Barraza added eight apiece, six were recorded by Sam Cummings and Austin McDorman, respectively, and Daniel Curran scored four.

The Hawks host Bulverde Bracken Christian at 5:30 p.m. on Friday in a varsity-only game then travel to San Antonio for a game on Tuesday with Holy Cross.