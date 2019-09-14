Lady Spikes dominate Loma Alta

SAN ANTONIO – It was a total sweep by Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams when they played Loma Alta on Thursday, Sep. 12.

Lady Spikes 8A

The Lady Spikes 8A team won 2-0 with set scores of 25-23 and 25-15.

Karlyn Dyal was a leader in several categories with seven points, five aces, two kills, nine assists and one dig.

Taylor Kubacak was another leader across the boards, producing three points, four kills, two aces, eight assists and one dig.

Stella Hendricks served six points with three aces and added four kills, and four digs.

Lauryn Rodgers was good for five points and five digs. Grace Copeland turned in four points, two aces, a kill and two digs.

Two points each were served by Eliie Harper and Cameron Sibert. Single points came from Hattie Ahrens, Kamryn Hayes and Millie Howerton. Howerton also placed six kills.

Kenley Tackett managed two kills and Kourtney Lutz had one.

Lady Spikes 8B

The Hal Peterson Middle School 8B team dominated Loma Alta with a two-game sweep, going 25-9 and 25-8.

Service points were recorded by Megan Urbina (17), Raleygh Simpson (11), Shayla

Roth (9), Emily Garcia (6), Eva Rodriguez (3), Anna Hall (1), and Chasity Medina (1).

Urbina led with 10 aces among her serve total and Peyton Hanus added in one kill.

Lady Spikes 7A

A decisive win was recorded by the Lady Spikes 7A team with set scores of 25-10 and 25-20.

Madellyn Fiedler served 10 points, with six aces and had four assists, while Judah Davis also served 10 points, had five aces, four kills and a dig to be stat leaders.

Victoria Way served four aces for four points, made two kills and had a dig.

Single point serves were tossed up by Kyra Wheatfall, Olivia Bernhard. Myah Rivera added one point, four assists.

Lady Spikes 7B

The Hal Peterson Middle School 7A team turned in sets scores of 25-3 and 25-21 for a 2-0 win.

Graciela Castillo popped Loma Alta for 24 service points, including 19 in the first game. She had seven aces in that total.

Allison Cahel went for six points. Kierstin Ortiz and Kacey Luzius placed two points each. Jasmine Lowry and Addyson Garcia put up one point each from the service line.

The Lady Spikes teams will travel to Boerne North on Thursday with games times of 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.