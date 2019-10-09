Lady Antlers down S.A. Memorial, Trahan earns honors

It was a night of streak breaking and honors at Antler Gym when Tivy hosted San Antonio Memorial in District 26-5A volleyball action that went Tivy’s way in three sets 25-9, 25-10, 25-10 on Tuesday.

The Lady Antlers snapped a two-match losing skid with the win, earning records of at 8-3 in district and 25-11 overall.

“After losing our last two matches and not playing well in the third and fourth sets of those matches it was very satisfying to win three. And defensively we bounced back from some inconsistencies,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.

Memorial was never a threat to push Tivy to five sets as McCollum and Seguin had done, even after Memorial went ahead 5-4 after trailing early at 4-1 in the first set. Tivy’s three straight hitting errors allowed Memorial’s mild rally to occur before the Lady Antlers regrouped.

“We need to maintain our tempo and we had some sets that put our hitters in tough spots,” Coates said.

Ally Scheidle’s hitting and Kierson Jalowy’s serving finally put Memorial in its own tough spot, trailing 19-7 as Tivy eventually cruised in the first set. Scheidle made three kills, while Jalowy was at the service line enroute to 10 straight points.

Scheidle would later serve in the set and was helped along with kills by Kindal Brown and Paige Melcher that ended the first set in Tivy’s favor. Scheidle wound up with five ace serves.

It was during that first set victory that senior libero Savana Trahan recorded the 2000th dig of her four year varsity career at Tivy. She was honored by her teammates and Tivy’s coaching staff between the first and second set with a banner congratulating her. Former Tivy, now Fredericksburg coach, Jason Roemer provided Coates with Trahan’s freshmen stats that were added to stats listed on Max Preps.

“It was a total surprise, but it represents four years of my hard work,” Trahan said.

Trahan, who wound up with 22 digs against Memorial, will further her volleyball career post high school playing for the University of Texas at El Paso.

In the second set, Tivy flourished under Melcher who pushed a 4-3 lead into a 12-3 advantage by serving nine straight. Melecher had five aces during the match. Jalowy and Hailey Davis peppered Memorial with three kills during Melcher’s serve time and combined for 16 between them.

The lead reached 24-10 after a kill by Scheidle and ended when Tyler Elkins’ serve was unable to be controlled by Memorial’s defense and was hit harmlessly out of bounds and moved Tivy up 2-0 in sets.

The third set was all Tivy when Scheidle served the Lady Antlers out front 5-0, aided by kills from Melcher, Shayla Slaughter and Jalowy. Slaughter finished with five kills.

Trahan also got in on long serve action when she was at the line and busted Memorial for five that stretched Tivy’s margin to 23-9.

Scheidle and Melcher ended the match when Scheidle’s serve put Melcher in position for a kill shot.

Junior Varsity

The junior varsity won in three sets over Memorial’s JV 19-25, 25-20, 15-9.

Emma Miller had nine digs and Sofia Rivas had four. Mel Balser had 11 kills, Abi Haines recorded seven and Miller had six. Miller was also a leader in aces with 3.

Tivy made the night a sweep by beating Memorial in the freshmen match 25-19, 25-18

Quency Guerriero made 10 kills, served three aces and had 12 digs. Hazel Wellborn served two aces and had 23 assists Dalis Rodriguez threw down six kills, one ace and nine digs to the stats. Ariana Munerlyn posted six kills and 11 digs.

Tivy hosts San Antonio Kennedy on Friday and varsity match time has been moved up to 5 p.m. due to several players also being involved in Tivy Homecoming festivities.