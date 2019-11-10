Tivy freshman sets school record, finishes 30 of 150 at state - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Tivy freshman sets school record, finishes 30 of 150 at state

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:35 am

Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com

ROUND ROCK – Ximena Tenajero ran her final race of her first year of high school and showed up well at the UIL State Cross Country Meet held Saturday at Old Settler’s Park.

Tenajero, a freshman, finished 30th out of 150 of the state’s best Class 5A racers and was fifth among her District 26-5A competitors. She trailed only five athletes from Boerne Champion, which claimed this year’s state title.

“She’s awesome and ran the best time ever for a Tivy girl,” said head coach Kevin Pope.

Tenajero closed fast over Round Rock’s 5K (3.1 miles) course and came through the finish chute in 18:42 which was 1:42 behind first place. She was only 37 seconds out of 10th place and exactly 1:00 off Champion’s best runner, senior Kelsie Vicknair who came in fifth overall.

“I was nervous about being at state, but just went out and ran. There was no special strategy except I just wanted to do my best,” said Tenajero.

