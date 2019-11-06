Lady Antlers down LBJ, advance in playoffs

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Tivy volleyball continued its season by easing past Austin LBJ 25-16, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16 in Class 5A Region IV bi-district play Tuesday night in Dripping Springs.

The Lady Antlers move to 31-11 and did so behind Ally Scheidle’s twelfth triple-double of the season, as the talented sophomore went for 21 Kills, 19 Assists and 17 Digs against the Lady Jaguars.

Complimenting Scheidle’s all-around performance were Neva Henderson actually leading in assists with 28 and Keirson Jalowy making 21 digs.

Usual digs leader Savana Trahan was service ace frontunner with four. Blocks were topped by Paige Melcher and Hailey Davis at one each.

Jalowy also contributed 13 kills. Adding kill shots on the Lady Jags were Melcher at eight kills, Davis and Shayla Slaughter’s recorded four each and Kindal Brown’s finished with three.

Trahan moved four assists for the Lady Antlers and had 11 digs.

Two aces each found their marks from serves by Scheidle and Melcher, plus one a piece by Tinlee Sanchez and Tyler Elkins.

Going all in on Tivy’s efforts in digs were Melcher at seven; Brown with four; Henderson, Sanchez and Elkins getting three each; Davis with a pair; and Slaughter adding one.

The Lady Antlers will face district rival Alamo Heights in the Class 5A Area Round on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Boerne Champion High School Gym.