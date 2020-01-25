Antlers hold off SA Memorial - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Antlers hold off SA Memorial

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:15 pm

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers are on the plus side in terms of District 26-5A soccer wins after surviving San Antonio Memorial 2-1 on Friday.

Tivy scored goals in each half for its second league win and third overall.

Goals came from Manny Hernandez and Hunter Hale, both assisted by Enrique Segura.

Josh Shantz totaled seven saves in front of the net.

“It was a hard fought game. They played us well. They tied it up with 24 minutes left and that forced us to compete and find a way to win, and we did,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “I am proud of the boys. We took another step in the right direction, and just need to get healthy and get ready for Kennedy on Tuesday."

The Antlers will host San Antonio Kennedy on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

