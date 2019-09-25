Lady Hawks drop game to SA Keystone - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Hawks drop game to SA Keystone

Posted: Wednesday, September 25, 2019 12:00 am

Our Lady of the Hills dropped to 0-3 in TAPPS district volleyball play when San Antonio Keystone wrapped up the Lady Hawks in three sets 15-25, 26-28, 13-25 Tuesday at Callioux Gym.

Lucy Fritz had nine digs and five kills; Akemi Gutierrez and Brooke Meismer made eight digs each; Gabby Michalak blocked nine balls and Gracie Morris did likewise seven times; Catherine Westfall had seven kills and 4 blocks on the night, while Ellie Cummings assisted five times and Brianna Alcorta had two.

The Lady Hawks (2-9, 0-3) will try and get into the win column Tuesday, Oct. 1 in Hallettsville against Sacred Heart.

