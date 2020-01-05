Lady Antlers finish 1-1-1 at home tourney

The Lady Antlers wrapped up three days of round-robin action within the girls’ format at the Antlers Soccer Classic when they finished with a 1-1 tie versus Wimberley on Saturday.

Both sides agreed to a shootout afterwards, but only as practice for sharpening up later down the line. Wimberley would have won it 3-2, had it been allowable for the record, but Tivy head coach Shannon Coronado indicated the process may prove valuable later.

“District games do not allow shootouts and most tournaments don’t either. The only time teams engage in shootouts are in the playoffs. We’ve got to get that experience and this made a possible situation more realistic,” Coronado said.

In terms of “live action” the Lady Antlers trailed 1-0 at half before Ashlee Zirkel’s penalty kick went through and caused the stalemate with 4:30 on the second half clock.

MacKenzie Caraway’s effort with 40 ticks to go caromed ever-enough off the left post of the goal, otherwise the Lady Antlers might have served up their second win of the young season.

“We did find we can keep up with an experienced team. Wimberley has a strong program. Wimberley’s level of play caused us to step up our own effort. We still need to be consistent, but things look positive for us,” Coronado said.

Mixed results in first two games

The Lady Antlers split their first pair of games at the tournament that ran three days at Antler Stadium.

Tivy was blanked 1-0 by Highway 16 rival Fredericksburg on Friday when the Lady Billies netted the one goal they needed only three minutes into play.

“We were sloppy and started out doing the things we did the game before, things that worked, but Fredericksburg played a more compact style on defense and our ball movement was not as successful as in our win,” said Coronado. “After halftime the adjustments we made as a team showed up. We played better, but just did not make a shot. We’re young. I think we’ll learn and grow from the game."

Tivy girls flew by the Flyers from Victoria St. Joseph 7-0 on Thursday in the tourney starter on Thursday.

Five different players scored for Tivy, which used the tournament opener as its season opener as well.

Zirkel was responsible for three goals, all in the first half when Tivy built a 5-0 lead. Caraway and Natali Lopez made the other first half goals.

Dannie Marks and Belle Parks posted goals in the second half.

“We looked good. I liked our passing, our desire and our energy. We showed some variety in our passing and made good transitions,” said Coronado.

Tivy will continue trying to develop itself with more multiple game action over a short period of time at the SAID Tournament slated to begin Thursday, Jan. 9 and run into Saturday, Jan. 11.

Game experience is crucial for Tivy despite the presence of seven returning letter winners, none of whom were starters last season. Senior goal keeper Aalijah Jasso is the lone tested returning starter.