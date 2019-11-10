Lady Antler JV, freshmen split games with Medina Valley - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Antler JV, freshmen split games with Medina Valley

Posted: Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:43 am

Lady Antler JV, freshmen split games with Medina Valley Billy Nabours

The Lady Antler junior varsity team held on to take a 45-44 overtime victory from Medina Valley Friday night at Antler Gym to open their season.

Laila Casillas was top scorer with 15 and Ashlynn Way put in 11 points.

Freshmen

Tivy freshmen girls basketball fell 37-22.

Jadyn Way led the Lady Antler offense with 11 points.

Llano Tournament action beckons the junior varsity and freshmen teams on Saturday, Nov. 16. Both teams play at 11 a.m., where the JV faces San Saba and the freshmen take on Comfort.

Posted in , on Sunday, November 10, 2019 11:43 am.

