Antlers blank McCollum

SAN ANTONIO -- Three different innings produced runs for the Antlers, who blanked San Antonio McCollum 6-0 for a District 26-5A baseball win Tuesday night at Cowboy Field.

Colton Drake scored first for Tivy when he crossed the plate in the first inning off a hit by Jack Patterson.

Drake scored again when the Antlers pushed across three runs in the sixth inning from RBIs tallied by Kale Lackey and Sam Letz.

The final two runs were earned in the seventh inning when a Stoney Rhodes' triple scored Walker Grimes and Travis White.

Tivy had a total of 12 hits, led by Cole Miears, Rhodes and Drake with two each.

Coleson Abel went six and two-thirds as the starting pitcher. Abel scattered five hits and walked only one Cowboy, while striking out 14.

Miears put in one-third inning of relief on the mound.

Tivy has tournament games planned in Sharyland over the weekend.