Lady Spikes compete at district tourney, 8B team takes second

The Hal Peterson eighth grade Lady Spikes basketball teams finished their season recently by competing at the middle school district tournament in Boerne.

Lady Spikes 8A

The HPMPS 8A team finished the tournament in third place and beat Loma Alta of the Medina Valley ISD for the third time, 48-14.

Unfortunately, the Spikes lost to Boerne South, whom they had already beaten twice in regular season play. The score against Boerne South was 47-38.

In the win over Loma Alta Taylor Kubacak scored 13 points to lead the Lady Spikes. Kubacak and Kenley Tackett were co-leaders in rebounds with eight each.

Carolyn Bond had the most steals for Peterson with 10 and Stella Hendricks matched that number in terms of assists.

Genesis Nieto, Cameron Sibert, Karlyn Dyal, Solaya Gorham and Shayla Roth were also contributors in points, steals, assist and rebounds.

Against Boerne South, Hendricks came through with 17 points, four steals, and four assists to lead the Lady Spikes in both categories.

Top rebounder was Kubacak with seven, while Nieto, Gorham, Tackett and Roth combined for 12 boards as a group.

Lady Spikes 8B

The Lady Spikes 8B team finished the district tournament in second place, beating Uvalde 58-25, but losing to Boerne South in the championship game.

The Lady Spikes led the game with South all the way until the last two minutes, when Boerne capitalized on Peterson’s turnovers.

In the Uvalde game leading scorers were Emri Ramos with 20 points and Kourtney Lutz with 10. Ramos was also the top rebounder with 14. Lutz made the most steals with eight.

Elexus Ramirez was another Lady Spike who was strong on the boards as evidenced with 10 rebounds.

The remainder of the roster that chipped in for the victory consisted of Chassity Medina, Aowyn Asher, Sydney Wren, Megan Urbina, Aislynn Brown, Ally Dolley and Lauryn Rogers.

Against Boerne South, Ramos scored nine to lead that area, and also topped the team with eight rebounds.

Lutz was steals leader at eight and points were put down Rogers, Asher, Wren and Elexus Ramirez.

Lady Spikes 7A

The HPMS 7A team placed fifth after a 35-30 loss Boerne South and 35-16 over Uvalde.

In the loss to South, the Lady Spikes made only 8 of 27 free throws.

Kyra Wheatfall led the team in scoring with 11 points, steals with seven.

Leilani Dunn had seven rebounds, and five steals to lead in two areas, Victoria Way blocked five shots, and more efforts were expended by Olivia Bernhard, Judah Davis, Katelyn Holland, Myah Rivera, Madellyn Fiedler, and Danielle Baiza.

In the win over Uvalde, Wheatfall was good for nine points.

Rivera cleaned the glass for 15 rebounds, while Dunn stole seven balls, and was second on the team in rebounding with 13.

Baiza, Bernhard, Fiedler, Holland, Way, and Wheatfall all figured in the offense. And defense I getting the win.

7B

The ‘B’ team showed improvement in finishing third.

The team beat Loma Alta 20-12, before losing to Boerne Voss 17-15.

Against Loma Alta, Allison Cahela was best scoring Lady Spike with eight points.

Kierstin Ortiz, Avi Garcia, Sophia Hall, Samara Gehrels, Addyson Garcia, Corrina Rodriguez, Shaila Puebla, Mae Lalla, Kacey Luzius, Joselyn Manzano, Jasmine Martinez, and Anna Henson also were players helping out.

Addyson Garcia also had seven steals to lead that stat.

The game with Voss marked a big positive step for HPMS since the Voss had won the first meeting between the two 20-5 to start the season.

Henson led scoring with six points.

Cahela led rebounds at eight, and had seven blocks.

Ortiz, Hall, Addyson Garcia, Luzius, Rodriguez, Manzano, Martinez, Avi Garcia, Gehrels, and Puebla al played hard in the much improved showing.