Antlers shutout Memorial with 20-0 win

Posted: Monday, March 9, 2020 9:40 pm

Tammy Prout

SAN ANTONIO - Fueled by 11 hits and 18 RBIs, Tivy took only five innings to claim a 20-0 District 26-5A win over San Antonio Memorial, limiting the Minutemen to a single hit on Monday night.

With two outs on the board and a slim 1-0 first inning lead, the Antlers mounted a massive rally that netted 9 runs off hits by Travis White, Walker Grimes, Kale Lackey and a two-RBI homer by Coleson Abel.

The final blow to Memorial came in the third inning when Tivy turned six hits into 10 more runs, highlighted by a Colton Drake double. Drake also ripped an RBI single, as did Jack Patterson, Aaron Ortega and Sam Letz.

The Minutemen rotated three players in at pitcher and the trio allowed 10 Antlers to reach base on balls, while striking out only two.

Conversely, Tivy struckout 11 batters with Abel and White sharing duties on the mound. Abel went for three innings, striking out eight and allowing zero hits. White sat down three Minutemen and gave up a single hit.

White led Tivy offensively, going 3-for-4 at the plate and recording four RBIs. Drake posted two hits on four at-bats with two RBIs. Abel had four RBIs on two at-bats.

After five innings of play, the game was called in the Antlers’ favor.

Tivy, now 3-0 in district and 9-3-2 overall, will host San Antonio Kennedy Thursday night at 7 p.m.

