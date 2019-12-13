Lady Pirates notch first win, defeat Medina 46-30

The Lady Pirates picked up their first win of the season when they beat Medina’s Lady Bobcats 46-30 on Tuesday night at Pirate Gym

Center Point (1-4) received a season high 24 points and eight rebounds from Kammi Skeen in the winning effort.

Other point-makers for Center Point included Kortney Carmouche at eight, Iris Lozano and Victoria Beckerson with six each, and one apiece from Jaylin Haughie and Vanessa Fernandez.

The Lady Pirates also took down 24 rebounds, topped by Skeen and helped with four each by Paige Ponce and Lozano.

Assist leader was Beckerson with six followed by Haughie with four.

Haughie was steals leader as well with six.

Center Point will travel to Ingram, where they will take on the Lady Warriors Friday night at 6:15 p.m.