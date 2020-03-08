Antlers shine at Sharyland tourney

SHARYLAND – The Antlers closed out a long road trip to Sharyland with some impressive wins at the Sharyland ISD Baseball Tournament over the weekend after starting with a pair of ties.

Tivy blasted Valley View 10-1, mauled McAllen Memorial 9-1, blanked Sharyland 3-0 and overwhelmed Edinburg North 10-1 on the heels of a 0-0 tie with Sharyland Pioneer and 6-6 stalemate against Brownsville Rivera.

In the win over Valley View, Tivy banged out 11 hits and had big innings of three runs in the fourth and six in the fifth inning.

Multiple hitters included Travis White and Colton Drake, who logged three each. Drake also drove in three runs, while White and Kale Lackey scored two each.

Walker Grimes went all five innings on the mound, striking out five and issuing no walks.

Tivy jumped up on Memorial 8-0 before the McAllen school pushed across its lone run.

Cole Miears had two of Tivy’s six hits, registered three RBIs and scored three runs.

Jack Patterson was the winning pitcher with five and two-thirds worth of work in which he struck out six batters while walking two. Sam Letz threw one-third inning of relief.

In the shutout of Sharyland, Tivy scored two of its runs in the third inning and one in the fourth behind a total of five hits in the game.

White, Coleson Abel, Drake, Lackey and Grimes all recorded a hit each. Abel, and Drake were responsible for an RBI apiece and runs were scored by Miears, White and Lackey.

Miears started and lasted all seven innings with three strikeouts and no walks issued.

Edinburg North pitching was wrecked by Tivy’s 13 hits, three coming off Miears’ bat. Stoney Rhodes and Drake collected three RBIs each and Miears scored three runs.

Fisher Roberts struckout two in three and one-third innings of work, while Letz also managed two whiffs in two and two-thirds of relief.

Due to tournament time limits, no extra innings were played to snap the pair of ties, but against Pioneer, Drake did go seven innings to gain nine strikeouts and allowing only two hits.

Tivy had three hits as Miears, White and Fisher Middleton all had ripped one each.

Miears and White picked up two hits each out if the nine total that the Antlers put down against Rivera. Miears again had three RBIs and Patterson scored two.

Rhodes struck out seven during his five and two-thirds innings as starting pitcher and Miers went in for an inning and one third of relief, where he struck out two.

The Antlers get back to District 26-5A rounds Monday in San Antonio against Memorial and are at home Thursday to host San Antonio Kennedy. Tivy is 2-0 in district play and 8-3-2 overall.