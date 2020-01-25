Antler JV tennis dominates F'Burg tourney

FREDERICSKBURG – Tivy junior varsity tennis competed at Fredericksburg’s JV Young Guns Tournament and did well in the team’s first outing of the Spring season on Thursday.

Makenna Burrier and Teagan Sawyer earned gold in ‘A’ girls doubles to lead Tivy’s hardware haul.

Silvers were won by Valeria Coronel and Sofia Coronel in girls ‘A’ and ‘B’ singles, respectively.

Gabby Guash and Marlowe Chalfant took silver in ‘B’ girls doubles.

Third place bronzes came home with Ernest Chedzoy in ‘A’ boys singles; Will Crane and Josh Davis as ‘A’ doubles; Oliver Perry and Jacob Hopper representing ‘B’ doubles; Emma Thompson and Beck Wofford in mixed doubles ‘A’; and Caroline Watson and Charles Melton in ‘B’ mixed doubles.

Trei Gohlke narrowly missed Tivy’s 16th medal of the tournament when he finished fourth in ‘B’ singles.

The Antler JV team returns to action on Feb. 2, when they take on Schertz Clemens.