Hawks battle at OLH tourney

There were some rust issues and conditioning issues for the Hawks when Our Lady of the Hills returned from a week-long Christmas break and took the floor in its own annual basketball tourna-ment, but the Hawks managed to go 1-2 in its games.

OLH closed out tournament play Saturday with two games against two schools carrying the title John Paul ii, beating the crew from Corpus Christi, 60-58, before losing to Schertz John Paul, 84-54.

Junior James ibarra’s 12 points led the Hawks’ win over the Corpus school and lifted OLH to its fifth win of the year.

Facing Schertz’s JP line-up, OLH got 21 from ibarra and 19 from Matthew Cummings.

in their tournament open-er Friday, the Hawks faced Galveston O’Connell in Game 1, where the visiting Buccaneers bulldozed the Hawks, 86-52. OLH went in front 2-0 just 24 seconds into the game, but O’Connell countered by tying the score 2-2 and never looked back.

ibarra wound up with 21 points to lead the Hawks’ scoring, Chandler Harris followed with an even dozen, and Sam Cummings scored six on a pair of treys. Matthew Cum-mings added five points, and William Cummings and Daniel Curran netted four points each.

“it definitely was not our style of game,” OLH coach Chis Ramirez said. “O’Connell is very athletic, and we just got out-worked on both sides of the floor.

“We hadn’t picked up a ball in a week and we were gassed at times, but i told the guys after the game to not lose focus and stay reassured that things will pay off for us later down the line. We purposely play a tough schedule to prepare for our district, and that includes in our own tour-nament. We just have to stop giving up quick tran-sition points, stay focused on our mental responsi-bilities, and set things the way we want instead of allowing the other team to dictate things,” Ramirez added.

OLH is back at home to start a three-game stand on Friday, Jan. 3 against Gervin Academy. San Antonio Castle Hills will be the Hawks TAPPS Class 3A District 4 opener on Tuesday, Jan. 7, and a non-distrct tilt is planned with Kerrville Grace on Thursday, Jan. 9.