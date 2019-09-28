Antlers down Rockets in 48-7 rout

SAN ANTONIO – Tivy’s defense held San Antonio Kennedy to only 112 total yards on the night, while the Antler offense exploded for a combined 257 yards in the air and 161 on the ground enroute to a 48-7 blowout Friday night at Edgewood Veterans Stadium in San Antonio in District 14-5A action.

“Games like this are two-headed swords,” Coach David Jones said. “You try to be as crisp as you can, but it’s hard to stay focused when the score gets out of hand like this.”

Tivy was definitely crisp on the onset of the game, scoring three times in the first quarter alone. After the Antler defense held the Rockets to four snaps in the first series of the game, Tivy’s offense scored on their first possession when quarterback Cole Miears tossed a 24-yard pass to Frank Molina, the first varsity touchdown of his career, with 10:37 remaining in the first quarter.

“It felt great. I give credit to Cole. He threw a perfect ball, looked backside and read the defense perfectly,” Molina said. “I may have been a little excited, but that’s what I’m supposed to do. I’m ready to get more (touchdowns).”

Rotating in at the quarterback position, Trapper Pannell connected with Fisher Middleton at the 4:41 mark on a 1-yard touchdown toss. After Jared Zirkel split the uprights for the second time, Tivy led 14-0.

Pannell and receiver Brooks McCoy teamed up on a 39-yard pass for another Tivy touchdown with :15 seconds left in the quarter. Zirkel’s extra point kick upped the Antlers’ lead to 21-0.

Pannell then carried for 87 yards on keeper with 6:56 left in the second quarter, extending Tivy’s lead to 28-0 following Zirkel’s extra point kick.

Tivy’s Jack Patterson picked off a Kennedy pass and carried it 33 yards, landing at the Rocket’s 5-yard-line, setting up a touchdown by Colten Drake, who made his first appearance of the season following a back injury.

“I was cleared to play yesterday,” Drake said.

Drake hauled in a 2-yard toss from Pannell for the score, giving the Antlers a 35-0 lead after Zirkel’s point after kick.

“I was really excited to get to play,” Drake said. “I’ve been practicing all week, but with no contact, so when I got word I could play I was really fired up.”

On catching his first touchdown pass of the season, Drake said he credits Pannell.

“I know I can trust Trapper to put it in the right spot, where I will be able to get it and the corner can’t touch it,” Drake said.

Closing out the half, Miears connected with Christian Weyand on an 18-yard pass, sending the senior wide receiver to the endzone for the first time in his varsity career with 14 seconds left in the second quarter.

“I was really happy. I’ve been waiting for this moment since I was a little kid. It’s just a good feeling,” Weyand said. “I’ve got to stay humble, but I really enjoyed it.”

Weyand’s touchdown and Zirkel’s extra point kick brought the score to 42-0.

Weyand enjoyed the experience so much that he made a return trip to the endzone in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when he pulled in an 9-yard toss from Miears at the 11:32 mark.

“We work really hard throughout the week and it’s just a blessing to be out here,” Weyand said.

Zirkel, who has been nursing a hamstring injury and was limited to only extra point kicks using his uninjured left leg, missed his only extra point attempt of the night, going 6-7, and Tivy would end the night with 48 points.

Kennedy managed to find a place on the scoreboard with 8:10 left in the game when quarterback Jino Velasquez completed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Martinez. The Rockets were successful on their point-after attempt and the final score would stand at 48-7.

Pannell finished the night by completing eight of nine passes for 88 yards for three touchdowns and rushed for 85 yards. Miears connected on 17 of 28 attempts for 169 yards for three touchdowns and carried for 15 yards.

Defensively, Micah Harrison recovered a Rockets fumble, recorded multiple tackles for losses, and dominated on the field.

The Antlers (4-1) will take a week off before hosting Uvalde during Homecoming on Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Antler Stadium.