Hawks struggle against Jubilee

Our Lady of the Hills found itself down by 14 points at the end of the first quarter of its non-district basketball game against San Antonio Jubilee Academy on Tuesday, and despite cutting the lead in half as well as outscoring the Lions in both the second and fourth quarters, it was not enough as the Hawks lost 60-53.

The Hawks (2-2) were led by Chandler Harris’ 16 points, and received 14 from Matthew Cummings.

The remainder of scoring was spread between James Ibarra with eight, Sam Cummings with four, and two each from Daniel Curran and Dalton Herndon.

Matthew Cummings’ steal and layup that put OLH in the lead 2-0 only 20 seconds into the game was the one time the Hawks held an advantage. The Lions had runs of three consecutive baskets on three different occasions in the opening stanza, including a trio of three point successes.

OLH’s attempts to slow down transition baskets by Jubilee was slightly more successful in the second quarter when the Hawks outscored the Lions 14-12 and trailed 39-27 at halftime. Jubilee was limited to only 13 in the third quarter, but the Hawks scored nine and were down by 16, at 52-36, as the final period opened.

Ibarra managed six of his eight points in the final eight minutes and had three of those in the final 2:44 when OLH’s press began showing signs of success. The Hawks outscored the Lions 8-0 in that final stretch.

“Jubilee is a talented bunch of athletes and their transition points really hurt us in the beginning of the game,” said OLH head coach Chis Ramirez. “The great majority of their 60 points came at the rim, and at times we allowed them to dictate the flow of the game. We eventually slowed the tempo down and that helped us. We also started showing we can exert pressure as well, but we need to do it on our terms."

Ramirez said he welcomes the competition.

“I really want us to play teams like Jubilee. We can learn a lot about ourselves before we start district in January when we face this kind of talent. Our kids have a lot of pride in our program and we will eventually get out of ourselves what we put in. Our effort picked up throughout,” said Ramirez. “Offensively we have to show growth in our guard play, especially as far as creating and facilitating things. And we have to get ore of or own transition points and hit quality shots."

The Hawks will get a chance to face more top caliber opposition when they travel to Bloomington over the weekend to pay in the Bloomington Classic. OLH was originally slated to make up the bracket of Victoria St. Joseph’s Tournament, but due to a number of teams in that event still involved in football playoff action, the event has been rescheduled.

“We’ll see teams like El Campo, Calhoun and some others with some athletes. Bloomington will be good for us to get better,” said Ramirez.