Lady Hawks drop opener to Castle Hills

Our Lady of the Hills' district TAPPS volleyball opener started well enough for the Lady Hawks, who held off Castle Hills in the first set to score a win, but eventually fell 3-1 by set scores of 25-19, 21-25, 19-25, 23-25 on Tuesday at Callioux Gymnasium.

“We’re still having some growing pains, but there were some things we did well and some things we still are in the process of improving,” said head coach Diana Wahrmund.

OLH was in control during its opening win, even though Castle Hills did manage to knot the score on four occasions.

The final deadlock was at 15-15 when Catherine Westfall moved to the service line for the Lady Hawks and hammered out five straight points to put the Lady Hawks up 20-15. Westfall was helped along by a pair of tips at the net by Gabby Michalak.

In addition to her serving prowess, Westfall had 14 digs, 18 kills and six blocks during the match.

Michalak then served OLH to the win once the Lady Hawks broke Castle Hills’ final serve attempts, by pointing the final three scores needed to ice the set. Michalak had five blocks on the night.

Ellie Cummings served OLH to within 21-24 in the second set before the Eagles blocked a pass attempt at the net to secure the win. Cummings also contributed five kills.

Hannah Briley, who just moved up to the varsity, was a bright spot in the third set. Briley brought OLH back from a 4-8 deficit with three straight point efforts that trimmed Castle Hills' lead to 8-7. After that run, however, the Lady Eagles put the brakes on OLH to earn the victory. Briley had four assists as well.

“Hannah was an excellent server and really helped us,” Wahrmund said.

Brooke Meismer was the rally leader in the fourth set, when she turned Castle Hills’ 17-21 advantage into an OLH 22-21 lead with five consecutive service positives. But the Eagles managed to get their own chance at the serve again and finally put things into the win column.

Meismer had three kills and seven blocks to compliment her service effort.

Akemi Gutierrez made 15 digs and added six assists; Jessica Mendiola recorded 14 digs; Olivia Redix added 12 digs; and Gracie Morris pitched in six blocks for the match.

OLH (2-7, 0-1) will be looking for a district win against New Braunfels Christian on Thursday in a road game.