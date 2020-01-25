Pirates give up early lead, lose 46-35 to Mason - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Pirates give up early lead, lose 46-35 to Mason

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:23 pm

Pirates give up early lead, lose 46-35 to Mason Billy Nabours hccommunityjournal.com | 0 comments

Mason scrambled back from deficits in the first quarter and at halftime to hand Center Point a 46-35 setback in District 27-2A boys basketball action on Friday night at Pirate Gym.

The Pirates (3-10, 0-2) were up 18-4 after the first quarter, led 22-17 at halftime and were only outscored by one, 11-10, in the third. The difference was a third quarter where the Pirates manage just four points.

Cade Crawley topped the Pirates with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kolten Kitchens was next up with eight points, Alvaro Bustamante had seven, and Kolby Vincent and Joseph Carmouche scored four each, while Abel Bustamante added two.

Center Point hosts Harper on Tuesday and travels to Junction on Friday.

Posted in , on Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:23 pm.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments
Popular Commented Facebook Activity

Calendar

e-Editions

Twitter

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, hccommunityjournal.com, Kerrville, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]