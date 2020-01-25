Pirates give up early lead, lose 46-35 to Mason

Mason scrambled back from deficits in the first quarter and at halftime to hand Center Point a 46-35 setback in District 27-2A boys basketball action on Friday night at Pirate Gym.

The Pirates (3-10, 0-2) were up 18-4 after the first quarter, led 22-17 at halftime and were only outscored by one, 11-10, in the third. The difference was a third quarter where the Pirates manage just four points.

Cade Crawley topped the Pirates with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Kolten Kitchens was next up with eight points, Alvaro Bustamante had seven, and Kolby Vincent and Joseph Carmouche scored four each, while Abel Bustamante added two.

Center Point hosts Harper on Tuesday and travels to Junction on Friday.