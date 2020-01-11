CP boys powerlifters take home third place in Natalia

Center Point’s powerlifting program has traditionally been strong on the girls’ side of the weightroom, but this season there looks to be something positive coming up for the boys as well, based on their results at the team’s first meet of the season at Natalia as the boys placed third in this week's Natalia meet.

During the first week of January, the Pirates trekked to Natalia for The Natalia Strong Meet and compiled a first and second place to highlight their efforts,which consisted of lifts in squat, bench and deadlift.

Derek Valadez claimed the top spot in the 123-pound class and teammate Tyler Williams finished second.

In the 148-pound category Eladio Arreola was fourth. Abel Bustamante was in the same spot among competitors in the 198-pound division and Jake Laque placed sixth.

Other team members are Sammy Bustamante, Haiden Hass, Alexis Hernandez, Kevin Ceiniceros, Mike San Miguel, Junior Arreola, Omar Martinez, Jose Mendoza, Austin Lyman, Eddie Flemma, Stephan Arreola, Bryan Arreola and Michael Haese

“I’m excited by the large numbers we have for the boys’ side this year. It will no doubt help them in their other sports. We are getting stronger, and more confident on the platform," said Coach Mario Laque.

Next meet up for the Pirates is at Uvalde on January 25.