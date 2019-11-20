OLH soccer opens with loss to St. Anthony's

Our Lady of the Hills dropped its season soccer starter to St. Anthony’s Catholic from San Antonio 6-1 on Tuesday at Kerrville’s city soccer complex.

Stephen Grocki scored the Hawks' only goal with a free kick from 498-yatrds out.

“Despite the loss it was still a very promising start and I’m confident in what this team can achieve this year,” said head coach Garrett Kull. “St. Anthony was a very well organized and disciplined team who'd played a few games before and I wanted the team to be challenged right out of the gate to see what we are made of."

St. Anthony was up 2-1 at halftime after leading early by two goals.

Grocki’s goal moved the score to 2-1 until the 70th minute of action and then the Hawks had misfortune strike when starting goalkeeper Diego Garela went down with an injury. Prior to leaving the game, Garela had made 17 saves.

“Moving forward I’m excited about this team and I think it could be a special group. We lost four seniors last year and we had to ask a lot of guys new to the roster to step in and perform and they did,” Kull said. “I’m very confident that after we get some more time to practice as a team and build that chemistry that we’ll see the results, but that’s why you play these games early on into the season to see where you are as a unit. Going into my second season there’s a lot of expectations from myself for the boys to build upon the successes of last season and so far the team has taken that into stride and set some lofty goals this season."

OLH plays its next game in San Antonio against Atonement Academy on Monday, Dec. 2.