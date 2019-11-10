Tivy JV, frosh cap season play with wins

Future varsity football Antlers closed their respective seasons with wins against Medina Valley teams on Thursday.

Freshmen

In Castroville the freshmen team won twice as the Antler 9A team blasted the Panthers 35-8 to cap the evening.

Antlers 9A

Nate Ramirez ran 26-yards for the team’s first touchdown. A failed two-point try left the score 6-0.

Ramirez also added a six points when he took an interception back 37-yards to paydirt.

Jake Layton scored on a 10-yard run and added the two-point effort.

Layton was a force on defense as well when he returned an interception 27 yards for a score and then later went 22-yards when he scooped up a fumble and scampered into the endzone.

Kavon Casillas tacked on the final three extra points for the the Antler 9A team.

Other defensive stars were Colton Smith and Keagon Lestourgeon, both with fumble recoveries and interception getters Danny Sieker and Bryan Vela.

Antlers 9B

The Tivy 9B game was tied at 6-6 until Gunnar Abel tossed the 12-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Cory to ice the win with only seven seconds left in the contest.

Abel was responsible for the team’s first score when he went in from 12-yards.

Junior Varsity

The JV ended the season with a 37-0 win over Medina Valley and finished overall with a 6-3-1 record.

No other information was reported.