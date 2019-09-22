Lady Spikes 8B take trophy at DP tourney - hccommunityjournal.com: Sports

Lady Spikes 8B take trophy at DP tourney

Posted: Sunday, September 22, 2019 2:03 pm

DRIPPING SPRINGS – Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams participated in a tournament in Dripping Springs on Saturday ending with the Lady Spikes 8B team finishing as tournament champions of their division.

In pool play they defeated Dahlstrom 25-20, 25-27 and Gorzycki 25-8, 25-22.

In the championship game the Lady Spikes downed Fredericksburg 25-13, 25-14.

Lady Spikes 8A

The Lady Spikes 8A team finished in fifth place out of 11 teams.

In pool play they beat Dahlstrom 20-25, 26-34, 15-13. They lost to Gorzycki 15-25, 23-25 and finished third in their pool. 

They dropped Boerne South 23-25, 25-16,15-8 to finish the tourney.

Hal Peterson Middle School seventh and eighth grade teams will travel to Castroville on Thursday, where they will take on Medina Valley. Game times are 5 p.m. for seventh grade teams and 6 p.m. for eighth grade teams.

